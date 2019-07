(WRIC) — Storms have come through Central Virginia Thursday, leading to thousands of power outages across the area.

Dominion Energy reports that nearly 5,000 customers are without power in the Richmond area, with the majority coming in Hanover County and Chesterfield.

Rappahannock Electric Cooperative’s outage map shows that nearly 700 customers don’t have power, with the majority coming from Goochland County.

