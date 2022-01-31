Thousands of Virginia Beach taxpayers get forms with personal info meant for someone else

VIRGINIA BEACH (WAVY) — As many as 13,000 residents in various areas of Virginia Beach have received state tax form 1099-G with partial Social Security numbers, names and home addresses belonging to someone else.

The total number comes from Del. Tim Anderson (R-Virginia Beach), who introduced legislation on Monday afternoon to provide the victims with credit monitoring. He tells 10 On your Side that the Youngkin administration has confirmed they will provide the monitoring.

More than 20 people notified 10 On Your Side beginning Friday afternoon. The 1099-G is a form that states what a person received as a credit or refund on their state tax return in a previous year, which could be subject to federal tax depending on a taxpayer’s particular situation. The postcard-sized notice includes that amount, the last four digits of the taxpayer’s social security number and home address.

“Somebody has to do something about this because this is not right,” said Jennifer Simmons, who received a form that was meant for someone down the street from her.

“My first thought was, this has got to be fake. Somebody’s sending me something that’s a spam or something,” said Thomas Meehan, who lives about 13 miles away from Simmons, and received a form meant for someone else in his same zip code, 23456.

Both Simmons and Meehan say they plan to hand deliver the form they received to the correct person.

“Most people, you’re gonna get your neighbor’s form and you’re gonna politely walk it over to your neighbor, but unfortunately there’s a part of our society that thrives on stealing people’s information,” Anderson said in a Monday morning interview.

“Down the road, there could be an issue,” Simmons said.

Anderson’s credit monitoring bill was introduced as an emergency measure, and achieved unanimous consent of all 100 delegates to be considered. He said the protection that will last a year will be “just like any corporation would have to do if (it has) a data breach, intentional or unintentional. We can’t take a chance with Virginians’ personal information and we need to make sure that they’re protected,” Anderson said.

The Department of Taxation emailed WAVY this response: