GREENSVILLE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Greensville County Sheriff’s Office has made recent developments in its investigation of thefts from a vehicle break-in in Southern Virginia.
Vehicle break-ins have been an ongoing issue in Greensville County, according to multiple posts by the Greensville County Sheriff’s Office.
After a vehicle was recently broken into in Greensville County, authorities launched an investigation. Evidence retrieved from the vehicle led to the development of two suspects; Ryan Paris of Chesterfield County and Brionna Callahan of Chester, Virginia.
A search warrant was obtained by the Greensville County Sheriff’s Office, which was then conducted of a local motel room where suspects were residing.
According to authorities, thefts included items worth thousands of dollars, including designer purses/wallets, electronic devices, credit/debit cards and identification cards.
Investigators have obtained 55 total warrants on the suspects, including:
- Credit card theft
- Larceny
- Entering a motor vehicle
- Credit card fraud
- Forgery and uttering
- Firearm larceny
- Possession of a firearm by a felon
Both suspects were arrested and held at Southside Regional Jail without bond.