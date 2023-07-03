GREENSVILLE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Greensville County Sheriff’s Office has made recent developments in its investigation of thefts from a vehicle break-in in Southern Virginia.

Vehicle break-ins have been an ongoing issue in Greensville County, according to multiple posts by the Greensville County Sheriff’s Office.

After a vehicle was recently broken into in Greensville County, authorities launched an investigation. Evidence retrieved from the vehicle led to the development of two suspects; Ryan Paris of Chesterfield County and Brionna Callahan of Chester, Virginia.

A search warrant was obtained by the Greensville County Sheriff’s Office, which was then conducted of a local motel room where suspects were residing.

According to authorities, thefts included items worth thousands of dollars, including designer purses/wallets, electronic devices, credit/debit cards and identification cards.

Investigators have obtained 55 total warrants on the suspects, including:

Credit card theft

Larceny

Entering a motor vehicle

Credit card fraud

Forgery and uttering

Firearm larceny

Possession of a firearm by a felon

Both suspects were arrested and held at Southside Regional Jail without bond.