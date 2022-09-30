RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — With the arrival of stormy weather — and the expected arrival of Post-tropical cyclone Ian from the South — customers all across Virginia are experiencing power outages.

Dominion Energy

The latest update from Dominion Energy as of 6 p.m. Friday evening shows 21,640 customers without power in Dominion Energy’s service area.

Newport News — 2,733 customers

Virginia Beach — 15,213 customers

Louisa County – 263 customers

Goochland County – 183 customers

Powhatan County – 16 customers

City of Richmond – 23 customers

Henrico County – 154 customers

Chesterfield County – 97 customers

Northern Neck Electric Cooperative

Northern Neck Electric Cooperative (NNEC) said that, as of 6 p.m. Friday evening, a total of 1,747 customers were without power — 8.8% of NNEC’s total customers.

According to NNEC, the outage was caused by a tree falling on a transmission line. Crews are reportedly working to restore power and it is estimated that power will be restored around 9:00 p.m.

King George – 217 (7.41% of customers)

Northumberland — 1,437 (27.48% of customers)

Lancaster — 92 (4.16% of customers)

Update: Power has been restored to about 1,300 members, according to an announcement at 6:57 p.m. from the Northern Neck Electric Cooperative, which also said restoration crews will continue to work on the remaining outages. By the power cooperative’s estimate, fewer than 400 members remain without power.

Southside Electric Cooperative

Southside Electric Cooperative, which serves counties between Petersburg and the border with North Carolina, reports that as of 6 p.m. on Friday evening, a total of 1,524 customers were without power.

Amelia – 561 (11.7% of customers)

Charlotte — 381 (10.3% of customers)

Dinwidde — 321 (5.1% of customers)

Prince Edward — 66 (1.7% of customers)

Chesterfield — 40 (1.4% of customers)

This is a developing story, check back with 8News for updates.