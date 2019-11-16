Threat against King William middle school not credible

KING WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — An alleged threat made against a King William County Middle School has been deemed not credible.

The school district says administrators at Hamilton-Holmes Middle School received a message about a student making an inappropriate statement on Thursday evening. The statement was in regards to “a shooter coming to Hamilton Holmes”.

The middle school quickly notified the School Resource Officer and the King William Sheriff’s Department. Their investigation proved the threat was not credible.

HHMS did have extra support and patrols on schools grounds Friday for students and staff.

King William County Public Schools posted online about the incident saying in part:

“Our first priority is to provide and maintain a safe and supportive learning environment. We are able to do so because of the support of our students, staff, parents and community.“