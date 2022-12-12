RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Some places in central Virginia might get a brief touch of wintry weather very late Wednesday night into Thursday morning.

A powerful weather system will take shape over the Heartland of America on Tuesday and Wednesday and slowly begin to push our way. As it moves closer to our area later in the night Wednesday, cold air will be locked in over central Virginia. When the initial burst of moisture comes, we could have a little bit of sleet at the onset.

The places with the highest chance of seeing some sleet will be:

Extreme western Hanover County

Western Goochland County (west of 522)

Northern Cumberland County (north of route 60)

Louisa County

Caroline County (west of 301)

Buckingham County

Spotsylvania County

Fluvanna County

Points farther north and west into northern Shenandoah Valley

We are not looking for any significant ice accumulation. In fact, by the time most of us get going in the morning any sleet-rain mixture will have changed fully over to all rain.

That storm system will continue to get energized and develop a stronger storm near the North Carolina-Virginia line and that will slide over us during the day. We can expect to see periods of steady, possibly locally heavy rain beginning Thursday morning which will continue into early Friday morning.

This storm will then wrap up and head into New England. As it does so it will bring an end to the rain across Central Virginia, however, it will be windy and chilly for Friday with temperatures in the middle 40s but that wind could make it feel more like the middle 30s.