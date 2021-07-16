Threats against Virginia Beach school board prompts investigation

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (AP) — Virginia Beach police are investigating comments made on social media that encouraged violence against local school board members.

The Virginian-Pilot reports the comments were posted on TikTok, in response to a video about how board members weren’t wearing masks at their annual retreat last week.

Spokeswoman Natalie Allen says they were reported to the district’s Safe Schools department last weekend, and then shared with city police, which is the district’s standard protocol for reports of any threats.

School Board Chairwoman Carolyn Rye says a citizen tipped her off to the comments.