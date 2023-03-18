LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — This week, three people were arrested in connection to an arson fire in Leesburg that took place in January.

The fire occurred at 59 Clubdrive Drive, SW, in Leesburg on Jan. 23. The building formerly operated as the Clubhouse for Westpark Golf Club and was already the subject of an ongoing investigation after other fires occurred there around Jan. 9.

While the area was under surveillance, three suspects were identified. The Loudoun County Magistrate’s Office issued search and arrest warrants for the suspects after a digital forensics analysis was completed.

On March 16, Loudoun County Fire and Rescue Fire Marshal’s Office arrested Marco Alexander Mendoza Monjaras of Leesburg, Elizabeth Caudill of Purcellville and Adrian Mario Larrazabal of Leesburg in connection to the January fire.

The three suspects are being charged with entering a dwelling with intent to commit arson, maliciously burning or destroying a building and conspiracy to commit a felony.

Monjaras, Caudillare and Larrazabal are being held at the Loudoun County Adult Detention Center and are awaiting arraignment.