VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WRIC) — A three-car crash that took place in Virginia Beach resulted in the death of one driver.

On Saturday, July 9, at around 5:30 p.m., Virginia Beach Police Department officers responded to a three-vehicle crash on Lynnhaven Parkway.

The incident occurred when one of the drivers was making a left turn and failed to yield to the right of way. This resulted in the driver’s car striking the driver’s side of another vehicle. That vehicle then veered into the median and struck a tree head-on. A third vehicle was involved by being struck by debris.

According to Virginia Beach police, the driver of the second vehicle was not wearing a seatbelt and was announced dead on site. She was identified as Mary Foley, 65, of Virginia Beach.

A juvenile passenger in that same car was transported to Virginia Beach General Hospital with serious injuries. The drivers of the first and third vehicles were not injured.

Qingyuan Liu, 31, of Virginia Beach was identified as the driver of the second car and was issued a summons for failing to yield the right of way when making a left turn.