NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WRIC) — The Newport News Police Department has arrested a woman after bystanders rescued her three young children from a sinking car she had driven into a retention pond.

Around 9:30 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 21, officers were called to the 1100 block of Arboretum Way after a vehicle was reported to be sinking in the water of a retention pond.

Upon their arrival, witnesses told police a woman had driven the vehicle into the pond with her three children — all under the age of 10 — still inside. She then allegedly exited the vehicle and walked away.

According to police, several bystanders quickly entered the water and cut the children’s seatbelts to help them escape.

The children were taken to a nearby hospital for medical evaluations, however, police believe they did not suffer any injuries during the incident.

The children’s mother — identified as 27-year-old Reality Nicol Goodwin of Hampton — was found by officers nearby. According to police, she assaulted an officer multiple times and was arrested. She was taken to a local hospital for evaluation where she allegedly assaulted another officer multiple times as well.

Goodwin has been charged with public intoxication, reckless driving, four counts of assault and battery on a law enforcement officer and three counts of child endangerment. Child Protective Services have also been contacted on behalf of Goodwin’s three children.

Reality N. Goodwin, 27, of Hampton. (Courtesy of the Newport News Police Department)

Newport News Chief of Police, Steve Drew, publicly thanked the bystanders who rescued the children from the vehicle.

“Because of your efforts, these three children escaped this incident, unharmed,” Drew said. “I am so grateful for your quick thinking and bravery. I believe your actions saved lives. You are to be commended.”

Anyone with information on this incident is encouraged to contact the Newport News Police Department at 757-247-2500.