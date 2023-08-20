MADISON COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Three people are dead and one person is in the hospital after police say they were involved in a crash on Route 15 in Madison County.

According to Virginia State Police (VSP), the crash took place at around 6 p.m. on Route 15 just north of Locust Dale Road.

Police determined that the driver of a 2016 GMC Yukon, identified as 74-year-old Norman V. Hoover of Bullock, N.C., was heading south on Route 15 when he ran off the right side of the roadway and struck a tree.

Hoover was pronounced dead at the scene, he was wearing a seatbelt. Two passengers, identified as 34-year-old Stephen C. Satterwhite of Oxford, N.C. and 26-year-old James M. Rathbone of Henderson, N.C., were also both pronounced dead at the scene. Neither were wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash.

A third passenger, identified as 24-year-old Peyton Scott of Oxford, N.C., sustained severe but non-life-threatening injuries and was flown to UVA Medical Center in Charlottesville for treatment. He was also not wearing a seatbelt.

This crash is still under investigation by VSP.