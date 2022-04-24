SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Four pets, three dogs and one bird, were killed in a house fire in Spotsylvania County.

According to Spotsylvania Fire & Rescue, units arrived at a house on the 7800 block of Tranquility Court at around 6:15 p.m. Sunday. When they got there, they saw a fire that had started in the house’s kitchen and spread to the walls and attic.

Units were able to extinguish the fire, the occupants of the house were not at home at the time.

Spotsylvania Fire & Rescue says the house is now in uninhabitable condition.