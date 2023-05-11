ABINGDON, Va. (WRIC) — Three Virginians who sold pressed pills containing fentanyl that had been bought using social media platforms have been sentenced.

The three conspirators and their sentences are as follows:

Cheyenne Carico, 20, of Norton, was sentenced to 36 months

Paul Perkins, 21, of Big Stone Gap, was sentenced to 42 months

Austin Lane, 23, of Norton, was sentenced to 36 months

Carico was charged with one count of conspiring to distribute and possession with the intent to distribute 40 grams or more of fentanyl. She was the last to be sentenced — on Monday, May 8 — in U.S. District Court in Abingdon.

According to court documents, Perkins used Snapchat and Instagram to buy thousands of pressed pills containing fentanyl every few weeks from a dealer in California with the username “galexy710.” Perkins had the pills delivered to his home in Big Stone Gap where he then sold the pills to others in Wise County — including co-conspirators, Lane and Carico.