Three injured in Virginia shooting, including two deputies, authorities say

UPDATE 6:28 a.m.: Authorities confirmed Wednesday morning that two Wythe County deputies and one other individual were injured in a shooting following a domestic incident Tuesday night.
The Wythe County Sheriff’s Office says deputies and state troopers were dispatched to a domestic situation with shots fired at 586 Whippoorwill Road shortly before 10 p.m. on Tuesday, July 7. While approaching the residence, two deputies were shot in the dark, according to authorities.
Authorities say they turned fire and shot one individual. That individual and one of the deputies are both currently in serious condition at Roanoke Carilion Hospital, the sheriff’s office says. Meanwhile, the other injured deputy has reportedly been released from the hospital with minor injuries.
Virginia State Police is investigating this officer-involved shooting, according to the sheriff’s office.
WYTHE COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — Authorities are on the scene of an ongoing incident in Wythe County early Wednesday morning.
According to the Wythe County Sheriff’s Office, the incident originally started around 10 p.m. on Tuesday, July 7 in the 500 block of Whippoorwill Road.
WFXR News has a crew on the way to the scene to gather more information. Stay with us for updates.
