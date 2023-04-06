RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Three Notch’d Brewing Company has issued a voluntary recall of several different types of beer due to the company claiming the quality of the beer was not up to standards.

After undergoing quality testing, the brewery said an “oxidized metallic flavor” was found to be present in the beer through “accelerated shelf life testing.”

Three Notch’d said there is no reason to believe there is a safety issue with these products, but that it will be voluntarily recalling the beer because it “fails to meet our [the company’s] high standards.”

Recalled Beer

King of Clouds 4/6/16oz – canned between 2/21/23 and 3/13/23

4/6/16oz – canned between 2/21/23 and 3/13/23 40 Mile 6/4/12oz – canned between 3/7/23 and 3/9/23

6/4/12oz – canned between 3/7/23 and 3/9/23 Hop Variety Pack 2/12/12oz – packaged between 3/8/23 3/27/23

2/12/12oz – packaged between 3/8/23 3/27/23 Hop Variety Pack 24/12oz – packaged between 3/8/23 and 3/27/23

You can check to see if your beer is impacted by checking the date it was packaged — found on the can itself or on the stickers on the box.

Those found to be in possession of the impacted beer can bring the product to any Three Notch’d location in Virginia for an immediate replacement. The brewing company has five locations across the Commonwealth, including Richmond, Charlottesville, Harrisonburg, Roanoke and Virginia Beach.

“If you have any questions about this notice please do not hesitate to reach out,” Three Notch’d said in a release. “Our top priority is the health and safety of our customers. We pledge to learn from this and redouble our efforts to brew and package only the finest and freshest beers in Virginia. We sincerely appreciate your understanding and support.”