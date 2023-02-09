NOTTOWAY COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Three Nottoway schools are currently under lockdown as police investigate a threat to the middle school.

Around noon on Thursday, Feb. 9, Nottoway Public Schools posted on Facebook that Nottoway Intermediate, Nottoway Middle, and Nottoway High Schools were all on lockdown due to a threat received at Nottoway Middle School. All the schools are housed in the same complex.

No one will be allowed in or out of the schools at the complex during the lockdown.

Nottoway Schools also said the threat is being investigated by Nottoway County Sheriff’s Office, the Virginia State Police, and the school system.

