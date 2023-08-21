FLUVANNA COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Three people were arrested by the Fluvanna County Sheriff’s Office and charged with drug-related crimes and child endangerment last week.

On Thursday, Aug. 17, deputies were assisted by the Virginia State Police Tactical Team in executing a search warrant at a residence in the 4400 block of Ruritan Lake Road.

“After processing the scene, and based on the evidence identified, three individuals were taken into custody,” a spokesperson with the Fluvanna County Sheriff’s Office said.

The three suspects have been identified as 34-year-old Kenneth Allen Walton, 37-year-old Melissa Gail Dudley and 28-year-old Jessie Marie Cromer.

All three were charged with four counts of endangering the welfare of a child, one count of possessing a Schedule I or II controlled substance and one count of possessing a firearm while in possession of a Schedule I or II controlled substance.

Traffic in the area was blocked and diverted for some time as a result of the investigation. Members of the Fluvanna Department of Social Services as well as units from the Jefferson Area Drug Enforcement Task Force also provided assistance.

All three suspects were held without bond and transported to the Central Virginia Regional Jail without incident.