CLARKE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Three people are dead and two others are injured after a multi-car crash close to the Virginia-West Virginia border on Tuesday evening.

A 2005 Ford Mustang entered Route 7 (Harry Byrd Highway) just east of Route 645 (Wrights Mill Road) in Berryville at 9:41 p.m. on Tuesday, March 28. The Ford was driving the wrong way and crashed head-on into a 2008 Saturn VUE and 2008 Audi A4.

The driver of the Ford, Tuan D. Dang, 66, of Berryville, VA, and the driver of the Saturn, Meriam D. Trejo Santander, 23, of Winchester, VA, both died at the scene of the crash.

A passenger in the Ford, Elaine N. Bird, 39, of Ashburn, VA, suffered life-threatening injuries in the crash and was taken to a local hospital, where she later died.

The driver of the Audi, Anthony G. Williams, 51, of Bunker Hill, WV, was seriously injured and taken to a local hospital for treatment.

A passenger in the Saturn, Jeiry J. Trejo Santander, 23, of Winchester, VA, was also taken to a local hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

The crash remains under investigation by the Virginia State Police.