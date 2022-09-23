ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Three victims were taken to the hospital on Thursday night after shots were fired at an Albemarle County apartment complex.

Albemarle County Police officers responded to the Mallside Forest Apartment Complex at approximately 7 p.m. on Thursday, Sep. 22 for a report of shots fired.

According to police, as a result of this incident three patients were taken to an area hospital for treatment. As of 1:30 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 23, all three victims are in stable condition.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information should contact the Albemarle County Police Department at 434-977-9041.