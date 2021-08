GREENSVILLE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Three people are dead following a car crash in Greensville County outside of Emporia.

According to Virginia State Police, A single-vehicle accident resulted in the deaths of three people on Thursday afternoon.

The crash happened just before 4 p.m. on Slagles Lake Road. The road is blocked while state troopers continue investigating the crash.

