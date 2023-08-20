NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — After a shooting was reported overnight, the Northumberland County Sheriff’s Office has released new details about the incident.

Police said that Northumberland 911 received multiple calls on Saturday, Aug. 19 for a shooting in the Lilian area of the county. The sheriff’s office said deputies found “three victims” with gunshot wounds, who were flown out to be treated.

The sheriff’s office further said that the injuries ranged from serious to life-threatening.

Detectives believe that while the shooting was brazen, there is no threat to the public.

Police said the case is currently under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Northumberland County Sheriff’s Office at 804-580-5221. Tips may be anonymous.