Three Radford University students suspended for violating COVID-19 guidelines

RADFORD, Va. (WFXR) – Radford University has announced that three students have been suspended for incidents involving endangering conduct and failure to comply as outlined in the Standards of Student Conduct.

Of the three students who were suspended, one was suspended for an entire academic year. The other two were suspended for one semester.

“Endangering conduct is defined as ‘conduct that threatens or endangers the health or safety of any person.’ Failure to comply is defined as ‘failure to comply with directions of University officials or other law enforcement officers during the performance of their duties including but not limited to failure to accurately identify oneself to these persons when requested to do so; fleeing the scene of an incident; and failure to fulfill University directives, requirements and conduct sanctions.’ Caitlyn Scaggs, Associated Vice President for University Relations

Scaggs also commented that Radford University is “being diligent in its efforts to hold students accountable, especially those with multiple offenses and/or blatant disregard for the health of of our campus and our community. We are proud of our students who have elected to stand by our Healthy Highlander commitment, and we will continue to hold those accountable who make unwise or unsafe choices.”

Radford University began classes last week.

Radford University’s Standards of Student Conduct is outlined below:

