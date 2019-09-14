1  of  2
Three teens shot at Virginia high school football game

by: Jane Alvarez-Wertz, The Associated Press

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (AP/WAVY) – Officers in Newport News responded to a shooting incident at Todd Stadium Friday night, following a football game.

Newport News Police said via Twitter on Saturday that the shootings happened at the end of a football game.

When they arrived on scene they came across a 14-year-old shooting victim in the parking lot of the stadium. 

Police say two other 19-year-old shooting victims were located on Hidenwood Drive near the stadium.

All three victims were transported to a local hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

Newport News Police Chief Steve Drew told local media that paramedics were already on scene because of the game.

The investigation remains ongoing. 

