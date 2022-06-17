RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — After tornado warnings and severe thunderstorms ripped through the commonwealth Thursday night, causing immense damage in several areas, the National Weather Service has confirmed the existence of three tornados touching down in the area.

Tornado 1

A brief, weaker category tornado was tracked just west of Mineral, traveling from the high school to Kennon Road. Trees and power lines were knocked down with no substantial structural damage. In addition, 3-inch hail was spotted, which did result in severe damage.

Estimated peak wind speed: 75 miles per hour

Path length: 2.5 miles

Path width: 75 yards

Start time: 6:36 p.m.

End time: 6:40 p.m.

Tornado 2

The second, slightly more powerful tornado was tracked in Kents Store, in Fluvanna County. The tornado was tracked from Kents Store southeast to Maidens near Goochland. Damage and winds of 95 mph were found along Old Stage Road and Castle Rock Road in Goochland.

Estimated peak wind speed: 95 miles per hour

Path length: 23 miles

Path width: 150 yards

Start time: 7:05 p.m.

End time: 7:56 p.m.

Tornado 3

The third tracked tornado was also found in the vicinity of Goochland and Fluvanna Counties. The estimated peak wind speed was 75 mph, slightly weaker than the one before it. This tornado was formed from a second circulation, right behind the path of the initial tornado that went through the area. It was tracked having traveled a path parallel from the first, with damages found south of Kents Store to south of Maidens.