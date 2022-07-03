RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia Tech, James Madison University and Virginia Commonwealth University have reportedly entered into a system-wide agreement for telehealth and tele-mental health services with TimelyMD.

The new system will be implemented in the fall 2022 semester and is expected to bring additional mental health assessment and treatment services to all students at a time when student mental health concerns are increasing across the nation.

“The mental and emotional health of every student, whether they are on campus, with family, or in our larger community is integral to student success at Virginia Tech,” said Virginia Tech President Tim Sands. “It’s important to support our students’ educational experience and well-being with accessible mental health coverage.”

TimelyMD is a virtual health and well-being resource specifically designed for institutions of higher education. Through TimelyCare on their phone or other devices, students can select from a menu of virtual care options from licensed counselors and mental health providers, including:

On-demand mental health support (TalkNow)

Appointment-based mental health counseling

Psychiatric support

Health coaching

Care navigation with basic needs

Digital self-care content

In addition, 12 scheduled counseling visits are available at no cost for each student throughout the year.