WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — Three Virginians will be inducted as members of the class of 2023 of the Virginia Aviation Hall of Fame in November.

A ceremony and celebratory dinner to induct the aviators into the hall of fame will be held by the Virginia Aeronautical Historical Society (VAHS) at Ford’s Colony Country Club in Williamsburg.

Out of a total of 14 nominees, Adrian Eichhorn of McLean, Cherry Evans of North Chesterfield and Thomas “Tuck” McAtee of Williamsburg were vetted and selected by the society, according to the VAHS.

Adrian Eichhorn is an experienced aviator, flight instructor, aviation mechanic and educator, and has flown over 25,000 hours to 54 different countries, said the VAHS.

Cherry Evans, now retired, worked as director of communications and education at the Department of Education. Evans worked in multiple aviation and transportation initiatives, many of which further advanced aviation and air transportation in Virginia, said VAHS. Evans is a graduate of Virginia Commonwealth University and worked for the state government since 1985.

Thomas McAtee, now retired, served as a decorated U.S. Air Force fighter pilot and test pilot and “co-founded a hugely successful program to enlist young people in flight training,” according to VAHS.

Anyone interested in seeing photos and more information about each inductee can visit the Shannon Air Museum on the Shannon Airport campus in Fredericksburg.

Tickets will be available for purchase on September first by contacting the VAHS office by calling 540-376-3265 or by emailing vahsonline@gmail.com.