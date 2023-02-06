FILE: Horses clear the water jump during Steeplechase (Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Spring tickets for Albemarle County’s historic Foxfield Races are now on sale.

The first of the county’s signature bi-annual Steeplechase racing events will take place in the spring, on April 29. A portion of ticket proceeds will benefit Charlottesville nonprofit, Camp Holiday Trails, which provides camp experiences to Virginia children with medical needs.

Ticket Pricing

General admission parking tickets cost $50 but will increase to $65 on April 1. Children 12 and under are free. General admission parking currently costs $40 but will increase to $55 on April 1.

Those interested in purchasing single tickets, hospitality tents or a section for race day can view different pricing options online here.

Gates for the spring race open at 9 a.m. and the first race begins at 12:30 p.m.

The fall races will take place on Sunday, Oct. 1. Tickets for the fall event are not yet available.