Tim Tebow to address graduates during Liberty University’s main 2021 Commencement ceremony

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WFXR) — Professional athlete, author, speaker, and philanthropist Tim Tebow is set to deliver the keynote address at Liberty University’s main commencement ceremony for 2021 on May 15.

The university previously announced that it will hold separate degree presentation ceremonies at outdoor locations from Tuesday, May 11, through Saturday, May 15, which will be available online for those unable to attend in person.

However, Liberty’s main commencement ceremony will remain virtual, taking place at the Center for Music and the Worship Arts Concert Hall at 7 p.m. May 15. That event will also be streamed on the university’s commencement website.

“I’m excited to return to Liberty’s campus,” Tebow said. “Liberty is a special place, and they are doing great work in advancing His Kingdom. I’m honored to celebrate these new graduates, recognize their achievements, and encourage them to go out and impact this world.”

According to Liberty University, Tebow’s success on the athletic field and his commitment to his faith has made him an international source of inspiration.

“We are grateful that Mr. Tebow has accepted our invitation to join us for Commencement and excited to hear him address our graduates,” Liberty University President Jerry Prevo said. “In all of his success, Mr. Tebow has never lost sight of God’s plan for his life. He is bold in professing his faith and serves others as unto the Lord. He is a prime example of a Champion for Christ.”

The university says Tebow is the founder and chairman of the board of the Tim Tebow Foundation, which operates ministries that serve and celebrate people with special needs, care for homeless and abandoned children, provide physical and spiritual care to children with profound medical needs, and fight human trafficking.

Tebow was born in Makati, the Philippines, to missionary parents Bob and Pam Tebow. He played football for the University of Florida and became the first homeschooled athlete and college sophomore to win the Heisman Trophy. In the NFL, Tebow played for the Denver Broncos, the New York Jets, the New England Patriots, and the Philadelphia Eagles and recently retired from playing professional baseball with the New York Mets. Tebow is a New York Times bestselling author, international speaker, and ESPN sports broadcaster. Liberty University

School officials say this will be Tebow’s second visit to the Liberty University campus, following his trip to speak at Convocation in March 2013.

For more information about Liberty’s commencement ceremony, click here.