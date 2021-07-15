‘Tiny House’ Airbnb named most hospitable host in Virginia

FLOYD, Va. (WFXR) — A Floyd County woman is not only considered the most hospitable host in the Commonwealth of Virginia, but one of the most hospitable hosts in the country, according to Airbnb.

“Hari” owns the Airbnb listing known as “Tiny House.”

The Airbnb profile says this house is about 168 square feet, complete with two sleeping lofts, a full kitchen, and a 3/4 bath. It was even featured in a commercial for Nikon and made an appearance on Anderson Cooper.

With nearly 500 five-star reviews, Hari was ranked the most hospitable host in Virginia, as well as the second most hospitable host in the United States, right behind a host from Asheville, North Carolina.

You can rent the Tiny House for less than $70 a night.