Tips for holiday travel during pandemic

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Despite health officials warning people to stay home this holiday season, AAA says that millions of Americans are still expected to hit the road and skies starting today.

AAA expects the number of travelers in Virginia to be the lowest in 19 years as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) warns traveling can increase your chances of getting and spreading the virus.

The CDC recommends following these steps to protect yourself and others when you travel:

Maintain a distance of 6 feet (2 meters) between you and others as much as possible.

Avoid contact with anyone who is sick

Limit contact with frequently touched surfaces, such as handrails, elevator buttons and kiosks. If you must touch these surfaces, use hand sanitizer or wash your hands afterward.

Wear a cloth face mask.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth.

Cover coughs and sneezes.

Clean your hands often. It’s especially important after going to the bathroom, before eating, and after coughing, sneezing or blowing your nose. Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water aren’t available, use a hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol. Cover all surfaces of your hands and rub your hands together until they feel dry.



If you do decide to travel make sure you know the COVID-19 restrictions at your destination. A number of states require COVID-19 testing before and after you arrive or to quarantine.

The CDC also recommends taking a COVID-19 test 1 to 3 days before you travel and 3-5 days after you get back from your trip and to reduce non-essential activities for a week after you get back.

Health officials say if you are going to celebrate with family, limit the size of your gathering and stay 6 feet apart from those not from your household. Outdoor gatherings are also highly recommended.

Holiday travel is expected to start today and last through January 3. Remember to sanitize, wear your mask and wash your hands!

