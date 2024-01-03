FREDERICKSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — It has been two years since a severe snowstorm trapped hundreds of drivers on Interstate 95 in Virginia causing some to be in a state of panic for more than 24 hours.

On Monday, Jan. 3, 2022, severe snowfall left hundreds of drivers stranded as the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) shut down part of the highway.

The interstate was shut down around 5:30 p.m. and was not reopened by state officials until 7 p.m. the following day.

A third-party investigation by the CNA Institute for Public Research found that the VDOT Customer Service Center had fielded over 20,000 calls during the road closure. Virginia State Police responded to at least 67 crashes and 159 cars that were disabled across the state.

Aerial view of shutdown I-95 taken between 9 and 10 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022. (Scrrengrab from video)

The review also found that closing the interstate earlier that day would have given snowplowing equipment access to improve the snow removal process.

In addition, the review suggested several options to decrease hazards from this type of incident in the future, including different approaches to gathering real-time information and communicating with the public.

Later in April 2022, an inspection report from the Office of the Inspector General found that Virginia authorities had failed to learn from the response during a similar storm in 2018.