TODAY: Navy to christen newest attack submarine in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — The U.S. Navy will christen its newest attack submarine Saturday at Newport News Shipbuilding.

The christening of the future USS Montana (ACR-13) will be at 10 a.m. Saturday.

The primary speaker will be Under Secretary of the Navy (Acting) Gregory J. Slavonic.

Sally Jewell, former Secretary of the United States Department of Interior, is the ship’s sponsor. She will help christen the submarine by breaking a bottle of sparkling wine across the bow.

“The future USS Montana will play an important role in the defense of our nation and maritime freedom,” said Slavonic. “She stands as proof of what teamwork – from civilian to contractor to military – can accomplish. I am confident USS Montana and her crew will ensure our Navy remains safe and strong to proudly serve our nation’s interest for decades to come.”

The future USS Montana will be the second commissioned warship with the Montana name. The first was an armored cruiser also built in Newport News. The ship was commissioned in July 1908 and served in the Atlantic and Mediterranean, landed Marines during unrest in Haiti in 1914 and escorted convoys during World War I, according to the Department of Defense.

The ship was decommissioned in 1921.

The commission of the new Montana began in April 2015. It is the third of the 10 Block IV Virginia Class submarines.

