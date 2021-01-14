TODAY: Northam COVID-19 update focusing on vaccine prioritization, school guidance & inauguration security

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Gov. Ralph Northam is holding a press conference today at 2 p.m. where he is expected to give an update on COVID-19 vaccinations, guidance for K-12 schools and security measures in advance of the Presidential Inauguration.

On Tuesday, states got the green light to start vaccinating people ages 65 and up, representing a slight change from Virginia’s original prioritization schedule that included those 75 and older in ‘Phase 1b.’ Northam said he would talk with local health directors and hospitals today to see how they can make this happen.

At his State of the Commonwealth Address last night, Northam pledged to ramp up the speed of vaccinations in Virginia. Northam said his next goal is to increase daily shots to 25,000 as soon as possible.

Thursday, the Virginia Department of Health is reporting that 215,101 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered as of Jan. 14, with a total of 943,400 vaccine doses distributed. A total of 27,429 people have been fully vaccinated in Virginia. A majority of the people fully vaccinated are in the 30-39 age group.

On Monday, the president of the Virginia Education Association called on all public schools to move to all virtual instruction until staff members have been vaccinated against COVID-19.

“This virus, which has killed more than 360,000 Americans, is surging again and spreading to all corners of our Commonwealth,” said VEA president, James. J. Fedderman. “Our public schools must return to all virtual instruction until all of our staff members have been vaccinated.”

However, a recent study from AAP showed the transmission of COVID-19 was rare in North Carolina schools that reopened last fall and utilized face coverings, distancing and hand-washing.”

The City of Richmond declared a new State of Emergency on Monday after the FBI warned of plans for armed protests at all 50 state capitals and in Washington D.C. in the days leading up to inauguration day.

In addition, Capitol Square has been closed until Jan. 21, in anticipation of possible unrest.