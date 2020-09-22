TODAY: Northam to give update on COVID-19 outbreak in Virginia

Watch live at 2 p.m. with 8News
RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Today, Gov. Ralph Northam will give an update on the coronavirus outbreak in Virginia at a press conference at 2 p.m., and is poised to talk about the economic impact of the virus on Virginia.
Yesterday, the governor announced more Virginia small businesses and nonprofits are now eligible to apply for money from the Rebuild VA economic recovery fund. Northam launched the $70 million fund in August, but this expansion will allow more small businesses to receive receive grants of up to $10,000.
The Virginia Department of Health reported this morning that the commonwealth’s positivity rate is at 5.5 percent, the lowest it has been since they started tracking the virus. There are also 142,010 cases of COVID-19 — 135,101 confirmed and 6,909 probable. This is an increase of 872 new reported cases since yesterday.
