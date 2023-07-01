RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — From stricter restrictions on hemp-based products to banning flying drones over state prisons, July 1 is the big day when Virginians need to be ready to abide by a flood of new laws going into effect.

These were bills Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin signed into law throughout the year, so it may be easy to have forgotten exactly what changes are here. That’s why 8News is breaking down those that typical Virginians most likely want to know about.

Let’s start with one law that hits especially close to home here in Central Virginia. Just in time for the heavy Fourth of July travel weekend, drivers have to switch lanes or slow down when they see any vehicle pulled over on the side of the road flashing their hazards. This change expands upon the state’s former “Move-Over Law” requirements which exclusively mandated cars slow down or “move over” for emergency vehicles.

In 2022, Angela Hurley, of Mechanicsville, died when she was hit while parked on the shoulder of Interstate 95 near Hanover. Hurley’s loved ones previously shared with 8News the lasting impact of her death.

“Tragic is an understatement. The pain and heartbreak is immeasurable,” loved ones reflected.

As officials hope this change makes a difference, law enforcement representatives themselves are also thrown into the mix of new laws. As of July 1, local police chiefs have the power to declare curfews for up to 24 hours if they fear imminent danger in their jurisdiction.

In other danger-prevention efforts, a new law allows Virginians to receive $300 in tax credit as reimbursement for purchasing a lockable firearm storage device. This is geared towards cracking down on firearm safety.

School administrators also are required by law to notify parents within one day of any bullying incident their child may have been involved in. This change brings about a noticeably quicker timeline from the five days administrators previously had to make the alert.

Let’s not forget about the highly discussed “blue-headlight ban” that was signed back in January. Cars, bikes — all personal transit devices — are prohibited from having modified headlights sporting a blue-tinted light that could emit a dizzying glare. This ban is limited to lights not approved by the Virginia State Police Superintendent.

There’s also a “Universal License Law” which has been described by legislators as the latest attempt to bolster employment in our state. Now, workers licensed for professions like tattoo artists or electricians in states outside of Virginia can carry that license to work here.

Also of note: As of July 1, the social media app “Tiktok” is banned on all government devices, and you might want to think twice before making any false 911 calls. There’s now a more serious punishment for that as well as child abduction, which now falls under a class two felony rather than a class five felony.

While many of these were signed months ago, as of July 1, it’s crucial Virginians know what to expect. Click for a complete list of laws taking effect today.

