ALEXANDRIA, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia State Police has announced an AMBER Alert for a missing toddler believed to have been abducted, on behalf of the Fairfax County Police Department.

Police said 3-year-old Amelia Marianna Kraus is believed to have been abducted just before 4 p.m. by Catherine Agnes Kraus, a 35-year-old white female who is described as 5-feet 10-inches tall and 170 pounds with blonde hair and brown eyes. Police said she has shaved her head and is believed to be wearing a wig.

Three-year-old Amelia is described as a white female, 3-feet 2-inches tall and 34 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a pink Boston Red Sox shirt, pink and grey tights, and a pair of white and pink UnderArmor shoes.

State police said Amelia is believed to be in extreme danger and was last seen at Tauxemont Road in Alexandria.

The abductor- believed to be Catherine Kraus – is said to be driving one of two cars:

White 2019 Subaru Sedan, Virginia plate EGLSWGS

Black 2010 Volkswagen SUV, Massachusetts plate WS5025

For further information contact the Fairfax County Police Department at 703-877-3877 or 3840.