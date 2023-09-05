SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Child protective services was brought in to help place a toddler into the custody of a family member when the child’s father and uncle were both arrested after a police chase on Interstate 95.

The brothers — Larique E. Leach, 18, of Maryland, and Larry Leach, 22, of Washington D.C. — were both arrested and incarcerated at Rappahannock Regional Jail without bond on Sept. 2 after a police chase ended when a car they allegedly stole was crashed into the grassy median on I-95.

Police explained that the brothers are accused of carjacking a citizen at gunpoint — making off with the victim’s 2007 Honda sedan and wallet — around 3:30 p.m. in the 11100 block of Salem Station Boulevard in Spotsylvania.

The stolen car was spotted by a Spotsylvania County Sheriff’s deputy just down the road, in the area of Battlefield Middle School on Leavells Road. Police said a chase was initiated when the driver of the suspected stolen vehicle ignored the deputy’s attempt to pull the car over.

The chase reportedly continued from Salem Church Road to Route 3, onto I-95 northbound, during which time deputies from the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office joined in the effort to stop the Honda and attempted a rolling roadblock. Police said the stolen car suspects tried to avoid the roadblock and ended up crashing in the median of I-95 just after the Route 610 exit.

After crashing, both suspects were taken into custody. The car was searched, at which point police found the 18-month-old child of one of the men in the backseat unharmed. Police also discovered two loaded guns in the car — one of which was determined to be listed as stolen out of Georgia.

Child protective services was brought in to help place a toddler into the custody of a family member when the child’s father and his younger brother were both arrested after a police chase on Interstate 95 on Sept. 2. (Photo Courtesy of the Stafford Sheriff’s Office)

The Charges

The driver of the alleged stolen car, Larique E. Leach, was charged with felony eluding, child endangerment, abuse and neglect of a child, possession of a firearm while possessing a schedule I or II drug, motor vehicle theft, armed robbery, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, possession of a firearm with altered serial number and numerous traffic offenses.

The passenger and older brother of the driver, Larry Leach, was charged with child endangerment, abuse and neglect of a child, armed robbery, motor vehicle theft, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, concealed weapon and possession of a stolen firearm from Clayton County, Georgia.