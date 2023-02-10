LYNCHBURG, Va. (WFXR) — Nestled in the hills off of the James River sits Lynchburg otherwise known as the “Hill City” it is filled with historic buildings and plenty of unique places to stop and have a bite to eat.
According to Trip Advisor, these are the top 20 restaurants that people can’t get enough of from counted down from 20-1.
20. Blaze Pizza
- Blaze Pizza is rated on Trip Advisor as 4.5 out of 5
- The cuisine is described as American, Pizza
- According to the Small Batch Barbecue website, they are temporarily closed due to staffing shortages.
18. Texas Roadhouse
- Texas Roadhouse is rated on Trip Advisor as 4 out of 5 and has 195 reviews
- Described as an American Steakhouse
17. La Carreta
- La Carreta is rated 4.5 out of 5 on Trip Advisor
- Mexican Southwestern Cuisine
- Seven different locations
- My Dog Duke’s Diner is rated 4 out of 5 on Trip Advisor
- Described as an American diner
- From the My Dog Duke’s Diner Website: “Raising the standard for local dining, Duke’s offers breakfast, specialty coffee, delicious cocktails, a unique lunch menu, and many tempting entrées.”
- The Hot and Cold Cafe is rated on Trip Advisor as 4.5 out of 5
- The cuisine is described as Indian-Mediterranean Fusion
14. The Water Dog
- Cuisine is described as American, Seafood, Pub, and Bar
- Mantra from The Water Dog’s website: “We believe in the magical place in life where one doesn’t know the difference between work and play – kinda like a water dog. So, bring your buddies, grab a brew and dish out some high-fives. We’ll be here to make sure you feel at home.”
- Dog-friendly patio
13. William & Henry Steakhouse
- According to Trip Advisor, this one is an American Steakhouse that is on the upper scale side of the price range
- Located in the Virginian Hotel
- From the William & Henrey Steakhouse Website: “Named after the operators’ fathers, William and Henry, who both served in World War II, the restaurant features their portraits in its entryway. Remember the past, celebrate today, and make your own special memories with William & Henry!”
- Rated 4 out of 5 on Trip Advisor
- Features American Cuisine
- Private event space available
- British tea room that serves brunch and lunch
- From The Ploughcroft Tea Room website: “This charming, original tea room brings the Olde Country England to the heart of Lynchburg, Virginia. Offering a unique English menu and available for small private parties.”
10. {RA} Bistro
- Features American cuisine
- Rated 4 out of 5 on Trip Advisor
- From the RA Bistro website: “{RA} Bistro prides itself with a chef-driven menu comprised of hand-cut steaks, fresh fish, all-natural chicken, pasta, decadent desserts, and creative cocktails all served in an upscale yet still casual setting with affordable prices.”
9. Bootleggers
- Rated 4.5 out of 5 on Trip Advisor
- American Cuisine overlooking the James River
- From Bootleggers’ website: “You may feel like you’re entering a speakeasy through our lower-level entrance, but you’ll know you’re home when you sample our brews and burgers.”
- Features American cuisine
- Three different locations: Downtown, Wards Rd, and Boonsboro
- Historic Building (Downtown)
- 2016 Lynchburg Living Best Breakfast
7. Isabella’s Italian Trattoria
- Local Italian cuisine
- Rated 4.5 out of 5 on Trip Advisor
- From Isabella’s Italian Trattoria website: “Isabella’s has formed strong relationships with local farmers to highlight the best ingredients of central Virginia.”
- Isabella’s is helping one of their employees who has family in Ukraine
- American dining just outside the River Ridge Mall
- Rated 4 out of 5 on Trip Advisor
5. The Spring House Dining & Reception Hall
- Event Hall and Restaurant
- Rated 4.5 out of 5 on Trip Advisor
- Family style southern dining
- Tequila bar featuring fresh tacos
- Rated 4.5 out of 5 on Trip Advisor
- From the El Jefe Taqueria Garaje website: “Our well-stocked bar boasts 85 tequilas available in short or long pours.”
3. Depot Grill
- Located on the James and serves American cuisine
- Catering
- From the Depot Grill website: “Converted from Lynchburg’s own freight train station, The Depot Grille boasts a wide variety of hand-crafted cocktails, wines by the glass or on tap, and fifteen local craft beers on tap!”
2. Waterstone Fire Roasted Pizza
- Italian American Cuisine that includes hand-tossed fire-roasted pizza
- Rated 4.5 out of 5 on Trip Advisor
- Located in the Craddock Terry Hotel
- 4.5 out of 5 on Trip Advisor
- 608 Reviews
- American steakhouse and seafood
- Part of the Craddock Terry Hotel
- From the Shoemakers American Grille website: “As part of The Bluffwalk Center, with buildings that encompass what once was The Craddock Terry Shoe Company, the fifth largest shoe manufacturer in the nation, the restaurant perfectly balances its past and present.”