LYNCHBURG, Va. (WFXR) — Nestled in the hills off of the James River sits Lynchburg otherwise known as the “Hill City” it is filled with historic buildings and plenty of unique places to stop and have a bite to eat.

According to Trip Advisor, these are the top 20 restaurants that people can’t get enough of from counted down from 20-1.

20. Blaze Pizza

Blaze Pizza is rated on Trip Advisor as 4.5 out of 5

The cuisine is described as American, Pizza

19. Small Batch Barbecue

According to the Small Batch Barbecue website, they are temporarily closed due to staffing shortages.

18. Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse is rated on Trip Advisor as 4 out of 5 and has 195 reviews

Described as an American Steakhouse

17. La Carreta

La Carreta is rated 4.5 out of 5 on Trip Advisor

Mexican Southwestern Cuisine

Seven different locations

16. My Dog Duke’s Diner

My Dog Duke’s Diner is rated 4 out of 5 on Trip Advisor

Described as an American diner

From the My Dog Duke’s Diner Website: “Raising the standard for local dining, Duke’s offers breakfast, specialty coffee, delicious cocktails, a unique lunch menu, and many tempting entrées.”

15. Hot and Cold Cafe

The Hot and Cold Cafe is rated on Trip Advisor as 4.5 out of 5

The cuisine is described as Indian-Mediterranean Fusion

14. The Water Dog

Cuisine is described as American, Seafood, Pub, and Bar

Mantra from The Water Dog’s website: “We believe in the magical place in life where one doesn’t know the difference between work and play – kinda like a water dog. So, bring your buddies, grab a brew and dish out some high-fives. We’ll be here to make sure you feel at home.”

Dog-friendly patio

13. William & Henry Steakhouse

According to Trip Advisor, this one is an American Steakhouse that is on the upper scale side of the price range

Located in the Virginian Hotel

From the William & Henrey Steakhouse Website: “Named after the operators’ fathers, William and Henry, who both served in World War II, the restaurant features their portraits in its entryway. Remember the past, celebrate today, and make your own special memories with William & Henry!”

12. The Neighbors Place

Rated 4 out of 5 on Trip Advisor

Features American Cuisine

Private event space available

11. The Ploughcroft Tea Room

British tea room that serves brunch and lunch

From The Ploughcroft Tea Room website: “This charming, original tea room brings the Olde Country England to the heart of Lynchburg, Virginia. Offering a unique English menu and available for small private parties.”

10. {RA} Bistro

Features American cuisine

Rated 4 out of 5 on Trip Advisor

From the RA Bistro website: “{RA} Bistro prides itself with a chef-driven menu comprised of hand-cut steaks, fresh fish, all-natural chicken, pasta, decadent desserts, and creative cocktails all served in an upscale yet still casual setting with affordable prices.”

9. Bootleggers

Rated 4.5 out of 5 on Trip Advisor

American Cuisine overlooking the James River

From Bootleggers’ website: “You may feel like you’re entering a speakeasy through our lower-level entrance, but you’ll know you’re home when you sample our brews and burgers.”

8. Market at Main

Features American cuisine

Three different locations: Downtown, Wards Rd, and Boonsboro

Historic Building (Downtown)

2016 Lynchburg Living Best Breakfast

7. Isabella’s Italian Trattoria

Local Italian cuisine

Rated 4.5 out of 5 on Trip Advisor

From Isabella’s Italian Trattoria website: “Isabella’s has formed strong relationships with local farmers to highlight the best ingredients of central Virginia.”

Isabella’s is helping one of their employees who has family in Ukraine

6. Shaker’s Restuarant

American dining just outside the River Ridge Mall

Rated 4 out of 5 on Trip Advisor

5. The Spring House Dining & Reception Hall

Event Hall and Restaurant

Rated 4.5 out of 5 on Trip Advisor

Family style southern dining

4. El Jefe Taqueria Garaje

Tequila bar featuring fresh tacos

Rated 4.5 out of 5 on Trip Advisor

From the El Jefe Taqueria Garaje website: “Our well-stocked bar boasts 85 tequilas available in short or long pours.”

3. Depot Grill

Located on the James and serves American cuisine

Catering

From the Depot Grill website: “Converted from Lynchburg’s own freight train station, The Depot Grille boasts a wide variety of hand-crafted cocktails, wines by the glass or on tap, and fifteen local craft beers on tap!”

2. Waterstone Fire Roasted Pizza

Italian American Cuisine that includes hand-tossed fire-roasted pizza

Rated 4.5 out of 5 on Trip Advisor

Located in the Craddock Terry Hotel

1. Shoemakers American Grille