(STACKER) — Great golf courses are judged as such due in large part to three major factors: greens, hazards, and the properties themselves. Other layering affects these calls, too — from turf quality to routing to clubhouse amenities, and even the area’s climate or other attractions.

Below is a list of the highest-rated golf courses in Virginia on Tripadvisor. Keep reading to see if any of your favorite Commonwealth courses made the list!

#25. Heron Ridge Golf Club

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (18 reviews)

– Address: 2973 Heron Ridge Dr, Virginia Beach, VA 23456-7240

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#24. Westfields Golf Club

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (21 reviews)

– Address: 13940 Balmoral Greens Ave, Clifton, VA 20124-2817

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#23. Heritage Hunt Golf Course

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (16 reviews)

– Address: 6901 Arthur Hills Drive Gainesville, VA 20155

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#22. Red Wing Lake Golf Course

Photo: Tripadvisor

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (30 reviews)

– Address: 1144 Prosperity Rd, Virginia Beach, VA 23451-4851

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#21. Stonewall Golf Club

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (27 reviews)

– Address: 15601 Turtle Point Dr, Gainesville, VA 20155-3200

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#20. Caverns Country Club

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (25 reviews)

– Address: 970 US Highway 211 W, Luray, VA 22835-5260

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#19. Mattaponi Springs Golf Club

Photo: Tripadvisor

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (25 reviews)

– Address: 22490 Penola Rd, Ruther Glen, VA 22546-3919

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#18. Riverfront Golf Club

– Rating: 5.0 / 5 (14 reviews)

– Address: 5200 River Club Dr, Suffolk, VA 23435-3501

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#17. Spring Creek Golf Club

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (23 reviews)

– Address: 109 Clubhouse Way, Gordonsville, VA 22942-6960

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#16. Colonial Heritage Golf in Williamsburg

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (31 reviews)

– Address: 6500 Arthur Hills Drive, Williamsburg, VA 23188

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#15. The Shenvalee Golf Course

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (18 reviews)

– Address: 9660 Fairway Dr, New Market, VA 22844-9634

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#14. Devils Knob Golf Course at Wintergreen Resort

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (33 reviews)

– Address: Route 664 Wintergreen, VA 22958

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#13. Golden Eagle Golf Club

Photo: Tripadvisor

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (31 reviews)

– Address: 374 Clubhouse Road The Tides Inn, Irvington, VA 22480-0480

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#12. Birdwood Golf Course at Boar’s Head

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (37 reviews)

– Address: 410 Golf Course Drive, Charlottesville, VA 22903

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#11. Blue Ridge Shadows Golf Club

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (67 reviews)

– Address: 456 Shadows Dr, Front Royal, VA 22630-6930

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#10. Olde Mill Golf Resort

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (42 reviews)

– Address: 2258 Stone Mountain Rd, Laurel Fork, VA 24352-3649

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#9. Shenandoah Valley Golf Club

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (25 reviews)

– Address: 134 Golf Club Cir, Front Royal, VA 22630-7257

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#8. Kiskiack Golf Club

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (40 reviews)

– Address: 8104 Club Dr, Williamsburg, VA 23188-6743

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#7. Pete Dye River Course of Virginia Tech

Photo: Tripadvisor

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (39 reviews)

– Address: 8400 River Course Dr, Radford, VA 24141-6982

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#6. Homestead Old Course

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (66 reviews)

– Address: U.S. Route 220 Main Street, Hot Springs, VA 24445

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#5. Bay Creek Golf Club

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (55 reviews)

– Address: 1 Clubhouse Way, Cape Charles, VA 23310-2399

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#4. Cascades Golf Course at The Homestead

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (80 reviews)

– Address: U.S. Route 220 Main Street, Hot Springs, VA 24445

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#3. Golden Horseshoe Golf Club

Photo: Tripadvisor

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (132 reviews)

– Address: 401 S England St, Williamsburg, VA 23185-4208

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#2. The Homestead

Photo: Tripadvisor

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (309 reviews)

– Address: U.S. Route 220 Main Street, Hot Springs, VA 24445

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#1. Primland Resort Golf Course

Photo: Tripadvisor

– Rating: 5.0 / 5 (89 reviews)

– Address: 2000 Busted Rock Rd, Meadows of Dan, VA 24120-4467

– Read more on Tripadvisor