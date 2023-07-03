(STACKER) — When it comes to weather extremes, Virginia is average among the 50 states.

According to the National Centers for Environmental Information, the most amount of rain recorded within a 24-hour period in Virginia was 14.28 inches in Williamsburg in September 1999.

That’s much higher than drier states such as Utah, with a record of 5.08 inches in February 1963, and not even close to the wettest U.S. state, Hawai’i, which had a record of 49.69 inches of rain in April 2018.

Because of the different elevations, ecosystems and landscapes among Virginia’s regions, there is a large amount of variance when it comes to climate and weather. Keep reading to see just how much more rainfall Virginia’s wettest county gets than its 25th wettest.

#25. Washington County

– Five-year precipitation average: 53.67 inches

– Precipitation over the past year: 48.56 inches (#91 rainiest year since 1895)

– Precipitation compared to 1901-2000 average: 3.87 inches above norm

#24. Prince George County

– Five-year precipitation average: 53.88 inches

– Precipitation over the past year: 41.60 inches (#45 rainiest year since 1895)

– Precipitation compared to 1901-2000 average: -1.93 inches below norm

#23. Smyth County

– Five-year precipitation average: 54.05 inches

– Precipitation over the past year: 50.07 inches (#101 rainiest year since 1895)

– Precipitation compared to 1901-2000 average: 5.20 inches above norm

#22. James City County

– Five-year precipitation average: 54.11 inches

– Precipitation over the past year: 43.76 inches (#58 rainiest year since 1895)

– Precipitation compared to 1901-2000 average: -0.57 inches below norm

#21. Isle of Wight County

– Five-year precipitation average: 54.20 inches

– Precipitation over the past year: 44.75 inches (#49 rainiest year since 1895)

– Precipitation compared to 1901-2000 average: -1.31 inches below norm

#20. Southampton County

– Five-year precipitation average: 54.36 inches

– Precipitation over the past year: 43.49 inches (#40 rainiest year since 1895)

– Precipitation compared to 1901-2000 average: -2.61 inches below norm

#19. Williamsburg City

– Five-year precipitation average: 54.39 inches

– Precipitation over the past year: 45.08 inches (#67 rainiest year since 1895)

– Precipitation compared to 1901-2000 average: 0.52 inches above norm

#18. Sussex County

– Five-year precipitation average: 54.50 inches

– Precipitation over the past year: 41.89 inches (#40 rainiest year since 1895)

– Precipitation compared to 1901-2000 average: -2.67 inches below norm

#17. Bedford County

– Five-year precipitation average: 54.70 inches

– Precipitation over the past year: 47.92 inches (#98 rainiest year since 1895)

– Precipitation compared to 1901-2000 average: 4.54 inches above norm

#16. Franklin City

– Five-year precipitation average: 54.74 inches

– Precipitation over the past year: 45.16 inches (#49 rainiest year since 1895)

– Precipitation compared to 1901-2000 average: -1.84 inches below norm

#15. Buchanan County

– Five-year precipitation average: 54.80 inches

– Precipitation over the past year: 49.24 inches (#98 rainiest year since 1895)

– Precipitation compared to 1901-2000 average: 4.55 inches above norm

#14. Norton City

– Five-year precipitation average: 54.97 inches

– Precipitation over the past year: 48.27 inches (#73 rainiest year since 1895)

– Precipitation compared to 1901-2000 average: 1.36 inches above norm

#13. Franklin County

– Five-year precipitation average: 55.63 inches

– Precipitation over the past year: 50.08 inches (#113 rainiest year since 1895)

– Precipitation compared to 1901-2000 average: 6.72 inches above norm

#12. Amherst County

– Five-year precipitation average: 55.65 inches

– Precipitation over the past year: 48.51 inches (#93 rainiest year since 1895)

– Precipitation compared to 1901-2000 average: 3.87 inches above norm

#11. Scott County

– Five-year precipitation average: 55.70 inches

– Precipitation over the past year: 46.67 inches (#57 rainiest year since 1895)

– Precipitation compared to 1901-2000 average: -0.37 inches below norm

#10. Wise County

– Five-year precipitation average: 55.76 inches

– Precipitation over the past year: 49.03 inches (#73 rainiest year since 1895)

– Precipitation compared to 1901-2000 average: 1.54 inches above norm

#9. Surry County

– Five-year precipitation average: 55.81 inches

– Precipitation over the past year: 44.74 inches (#61 rainiest year since 1895)

– Precipitation compared to 1901-2000 average: 0.23 inches above norm

#8. Floyd County

– Five-year precipitation average: 56.12 inches

– Precipitation over the past year: 51.06 inches (#109 rainiest year since 1895)

– Precipitation compared to 1901-2000 average: 5.98 inches above norm

#7. Galax City

– Five-year precipitation average: 56.39 inches

– Precipitation over the past year: 48.44 inches (#88 rainiest year since 1895)

– Precipitation compared to 1901-2000 average: 4.10 inches above norm

#6. Grayson County

– Five-year precipitation average: 57.13 inches

– Precipitation over the past year: 47.88 inches (#78 rainiest year since 1895)

– Precipitation compared to 1901-2000 average: 2.34 inches above norm

#5. Henry County

– Five-year precipitation average: 57.63 inches

– Precipitation over the past year: 54.12 inches (#118 rainiest year since 1895)

– Precipitation compared to 1901-2000 average: 9.04 inches above norm

#4. Martinsville City

– Five-year precipitation average: 57.93 inches

– Precipitation over the past year: 55.70 inches (#118 rainiest year since 1895)

– Precipitation compared to 1901-2000 average: 10.87 inches above norm

#3. Carroll County

– Five-year precipitation average: 58.47 inches

– Precipitation over the past year: 54.07 inches (#114 rainiest year since 1895)

– Precipitation compared to 1901-2000 average: 8.24 inches above norm

#2. Lee County

– Five-year precipitation average: 59.40 inches

– Precipitation over the past year: 50.65 inches (#62 rainiest year since 1895)

– Precipitation compared to 1901-2000 average: 0.36 inches above norm

#1. Patrick County

– Five-year precipitation average: 62.28 inches

– Precipitation over the past year: 59.64 inches (#117 rainiest year since 1895)

– Precipitation compared to 1901-2000 average: 10.04 inches above norm

METHODOLOGY

Stacker cited data from the National Centers for Environmental Information to identify the counties in Virginia that receive the most precipitation through rain, sleet, or snow. Counties are ranked by five-year precipitation averages in inches as of February 2023 with rainfall over the past year serving as a tiebreaker. Supplementary data on how last year’s precipitation compares to the 100-year average for the area is also included.