VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WRIC) — A reported tornado touched down just before 6 p.m. Sunday evening in Virginia Beach.

The approximate location of the reported tornado is three miles southwest of Cape Henry.

According to the preliminary local storm report from the National Weather Service out of Wakefield, Virginia, the storm downed trees onto a vehicle near Great Neck Middle School.

At least one person was said to be trapped in a vehicle around 5:50 p.m.

Damage of home after storm (WAVY News) Damage of home after storm (WAVY News)

A tornado debris signature was detected on the Wakefield radar.

Due to the severe weather, day three of the Something In The Water music festival was canceled.

This is a breaking news story and will continue to be updated once more information is available.