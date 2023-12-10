RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Southern areas in Virginia were issued a tornado warning, residents were advised to seek shelter.

A tornado warning was issued for areas located in Southwestern Greensville County and Southern Brunswick County until 4:45 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 10.

A severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located in Littleton, nine miles northeast of Warrenton in Fauquier County. The storm was moving northeast at 45 miles per hour.

The dangerous storm was expected to reach the Gasburg area at about 4:15 p.m., and Brunswick County at around 4:25 p.m. on Sunday.

Residents in these areas were advised to: