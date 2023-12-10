RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The National Weather Service has issued a tornado watch for parts of Central and southeastern Virginia until 8 p.m. on Sunday.

A tornado watch is issued when severe thunderstorms and tornadoes are possible in and near the watch area, according to the National Weather Service.

The watch was issued around 1:30 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 9 and is in effect until 8 p.m.

A couple of tornadoes are possible in the watch area, as well as isolated hail up to a quarter size, and isolated wind gusts of up to 65 mph.