LURAY, Va. (WRIC) — A new report from the National Park Service shows that there were 1.4 million visitors to Shenandoah National Park in 2022.

The report also found that visitors generated an estimated $104 million spent in communities near the park, the spending of which supported 1,240 local jobs and had a cumulative benefit to the local economy of $145 million.

“Since 1916, the National Park Service has been entrusted with the care of our national parks. With the help of volunteers and partners, we safeguard these special places and share their stories with more than 300 million visitors every year,” said National Park Service Director Chuck Sams. “The impact of tourism to national parks is undeniable: bringing jobs and revenue to communities in every state in the country and making national parks an essential driver to the national economy.”

Nationally, the report found $23.9 billion of direct spending by nearly 312 million park visitors in communities within 60 miles of national parks. The spending supported 378,400 jobs nationally with a benefit to the U.S. economy of $50.3 billion.

The report was conducted by economists at the National Park Service and was peer-reviewed.