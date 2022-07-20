FARMVILLE, Va. (WRIC) — The Virginia Department of Emergency Management and units from the Farmville Fire Department responded to a hazmat situation that required the Town of Farmville to issue an evacuation order in the area of a wastewater treatment plant on the night of Tuesday, July 19.

According to the Virginia Department of Emergency Management, a call for assistance was received from the Town of Farmville for a release of chlorine at the locality’s wastewater treatment plant just after 9 p.m.

VDEM believes the cause of the chlorine release to be an issue with the piping coming from storage cylinders.

“The valves on the suspect cylinders were closed, eliminating the leak, ” VDEM said in an email statement.

Several facilities nearby that were potentially impacted were checked to ensure no exposures occurred.

The Virginia Department of Emergency Management said the Town of Farmville implemented an evacuation order on the impacted area Tuesday night, and residents were advised to stay indoors. As of early Wednesday morning, the evacuation was lifted.

The department said the facility’s chlorine supplier was on-scene to provide assistance with the incident.