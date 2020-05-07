Town of West Point launches H.O.P.E. Initiative to assist residents during the pandemic

WEST POINT, Va. (WRIC) – The Town of West Point is launching an economic assistance program to help families and businesses in West Point during the pandemic.

The West Point H.O.P.E. Initiative (Helping Our Pointer Economy) will offer a $50 voucher book to every household.

Each book includes ten, $5 vouchers that can be used at participating businesses and restaurants in town.

Those businesses can then submit the vouchers to the town for payment.

West Point will begin distributing the voucher books to town residents next month.