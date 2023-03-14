VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — The return of bassist Jimmy Masters’ fan-favorite jazz series that’s hosted cabaret-style is coming to the intimate Miller Studio Theatre at the Sandler Center for the Performing Arts in Virginia Beach.

The TowneBank Jazz Series, which had formerly been the Miller Jazz Series, will feature six new shows that will showcase performers such as Janis Siegel of The Manhattan Transfer and The Voice crooner Wyatt Michael.

The series will take place one Thursday per month from April through September beginning at 7:30 p.m. on April 20.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Tuesday and can be bought at Ticketmaster.com or at the Sandler Center box office at 201 Market St. in Virginia Beach.

Tickets are general admission and are $30, plus applicable fees. Anyone interested in reserving a table can inquire about sponsorship opportunities by calling Nadine Paniccia at 757-385-2528 or emailing her at npaniccia@sandlercenter.org to ensure a seat.

The concert lineup includes: