A reported hand grenade found in a shopping center parking lot in Williamsburg turned out to be a toy. (Photo: City of Williamsburg)

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — Businesses in the area of Monticallo Avenue and Richmond Road were evacuated after a report of a hand grenade in a parking lot turned out to be a toy.

According to a Facebook post from the Williamsburg Police Department, a hand grenade was found in the Midtown Row parking lot, on the north side of Monticello Avenue, just after 9 a.m. on Wednesday, July 13.

Nearby businesses were evacuated and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms, FBI and Newport News Fire Department bomb squad came to the scene and it was determined that the object was a rubber toy that resembled a hand grenade.

According to the City of Williamsburg, there is currently no danger to the public.