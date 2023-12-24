RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Christmas Eve has arrived, and Santa’s sleigh begun its flight, delivering presents to children across the globe. The North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) has provided a tool to help track his path.

NORAD’s Santa Tracker began tracking Santa’s path at 4 a.m. on Christmas Eve — Sunday, Dec. 24.

Richmond residents may not see Santa above the city’s skyline during the night, since skies are expected to be cloudy.

Children can also call Santa’s elves to hear more about his whereabouts at 877-44-66723, or by downloading NORAD’s Santa Tacker app.