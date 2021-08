A tractor-trailer that jackknifed on Interstate 95 in Fredericksburg early Friday morning. Photo: VDOT/Twitter

FREDERICKSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — A crash involving a tractor-trailer caused delays on Interstate 95 near Fredericksburg early Friday morning.

The Virginia Department of Transportation posted a photo of the jackknifed truck on the departments Fredericksburg Twitter page.

https://twitter.com/VaDOTFRED/status/1428644113776357377/photo/1

One southbound lane of I-95 was closed for a couple hours but has since re-opened.

No word yet on any injuries from the crash.